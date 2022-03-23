The ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed severe flaws in EU policy on food and energy security – most having stemmed from a deeply rooted view in Brussels and across member states that the production of food and energy could be globalised in the same way as the manufacturing of an aircraft. Conveniently from an EU perspective, this belief gave credibility to a strategy of outsourcing two emission-intensive industries in a bid to achieve ambitious environmental targets – the most recent of these detailed within the EU Green Deal that committed to the highly ambitious target of making Europe a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050.
Balancing ambition
