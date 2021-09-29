Recent comments by outgoing director of Teagasc Prof Gerry Boyle have shone a light on the whole area of dairy beef versus suckler beef. It has stirred up a lot of emotion among suckler farmers – confirming the view held by many that Teagasc is not committed to the future of the sector.
The lack of prominence of suckler beef research within the organisation’s overall research agenda and its almost omission from the Signpost programme is something that newly appointed director Frank O’Mara will need to address if he is to rebuild the connection between Teagasc and suckler farmers.
