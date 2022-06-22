Farmers have been generally underwhelmed by the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) legislation introduced last year and now coming into effect. The decision by Government to set up an Office for Fairness and Transparency (OFT) instead of the appointment of an ombudsman to enforce the legislation has further eroded confidence. This has only been added to by the fact that the legislation required to establish the office is still in gestation – suggesting to farmers that this isn’t a particularly high priority in Government circles.

While we await the necessary legislation, an interim enforcement authority is in place to ensure UTP rules are being adhered to.