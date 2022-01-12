In this week's edition, Declan Marren details a technology that will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Irish beef production by over 30% while increasing farm profitability. The technology is available instantly and at zero cost to farmers.
I imagine at this point I have lost most readers as the above link has been clicked. Those expecting to read about the emergence of some new breakthrough technology will be disappointed. Instead, Declan simply reports on the potential of bull systems to increase the economic and environmental sustainability of Irish beef production.
