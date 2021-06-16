In March 2020, as the country grappled with the fallout of the pandemic, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on people to plant seeds on south-facing windowsills so that if there was a food supply crisis, “we would have our salads ready to go”. At the time his ideological comments attracted plenty of smirks and raised eyebrows from across the floor of the Dáil chamber.

But fast-forward 15 months and there is no doubt Eamon Ryan is having the last laugh. As Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, he now has the entire Government dancing to his tune – to such an extent that his idealistic views are now shaping legislation in the complete absence of any rigorous challenge or economic assessment.