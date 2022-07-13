With the grain harvest under way for another year, the 2023 production season is just around the corner for tillage farmers. In a week or two’s time, they will have to have stubbles cultivated for nitrates compliance and shortly after that they will commence planting oilseed rape for next year.

Another production year will mean that all farmers will experience changes around the new CAP, the language used and the compliance obligations. But some enterprising tillage farmers – and perhaps more than just tillage – will be particularly disadvantaged by the lack of appropriate transitions between the current and new CAP regimes.