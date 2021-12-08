The request of Glanbia Co-op shareholders for the vote on 17 December is much bigger and more complex than simply approving the resolution to acquire Glanbia plc’s 40% interest in Glanbia Ireland. If that was the extent of the vote, the decision would be straightforward.
Most accept that, in relation to the valuation of the shareholding, the board and management of the co-op struck a balanced and strategically important deal with the plc. The success of the acquisition will depend on the capacity of board and management to develop and execute a strategic plan for the business that will maximise value for shareholders.
SHARING OPTIONS: