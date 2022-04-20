Is renewable energy generation on Irish farms and across rural Ireland a worthy ambition or just idle pub talk through green tinted glasses – full of hope and lacking substance? Under the Climate Action Plan, 80% of Ireland’s electricity should be generated from renewable sources by the end of the decade – up from the current level of 43%. However, already it is clear we are failing to meet the intermediate targets or deliver the necessary infrastructure to make this happen.

This week an exclusive solar report commissioned by the Irish Farmers Journal, carried out by Watt Footprint and led by Stephen Robb, reinforces the benefits of on-farm solar generation. We commissioned this report in line with our editorial strategy to inform key debates with the facts and give farmers a solid platform on which they can build coherent policy demands.