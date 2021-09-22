On Tuesday night, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue gave a far-reaching interview to the Irish Farmers Journal as part of our Around the Editor’s Table series. The interview is available to watch back on www.ifj.ie/live and we carry comprehensive coverage throughout this week’s paper.
Overall, the minister gave a sure-footed performance, demonstrating a solid understanding of the challenges facing the sector. However, some of the solutions he is proposing will be highly unpalatable.
