France and Ireland are agricultural powerhouses in the EU. However, their responses to the war in Ukraine and impact on global food production are very different. While Ireland continues developing policy to restrict dairy output, French president Emmanuel Macron, in calling for a summit of EU leaders, said: “We can no longer depend on others to feed us, care for us, inform us and finance us.”

The war in Ukraine is going to fundamentally change world energy and food markets. During this transition, energy and food security in the EU will face unprecedented challenges. It is therefore not tenable for the policy direction at EU and national level simply to remain the same in what is a completely changed world.