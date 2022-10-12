The year 2022 will be seen as a good one for beef finishers. Those operating the traditional weanling-to-steer beef system saw beef prices increase by almost 90c/kg over the 16- to 18-month feeding period. Finishers operating a five- to six-month shorter keep system saw prices increase by a record 50-60c/kg between purchasing last autumn and slaughtering this spring. Even what looked to be over-priced grass cattle last spring delivered good returns when slaughtered this autumn.

As these farmers look to refill their sheds, they are facing into a very uncertain future. But judging by the mart trade, most look set to use what profits were made on animals slaughtered over the past year to rebuild stocks, despite the obvious increased financial risks.