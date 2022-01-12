In this week's edition, Phelim O’Neill details the performance of Irish food and drinks exports for 2021. The resilience and value of the sector to the Irish economy is once again reinforced. Despite pandemic-related challenges, the value of exports reached a record level of €13.5bn.
In the case of dairy, beef and lamb, it is encouraging to see the value growth translating back into stronger farmgate prices. Given the extent to which the price of key farm inputs are increasing, the continuation of this trend will be essential
