Last week, the Irish Farmers Journal hosted a major climate conference in Northern Ireland. David Wright reports here. Our keynote speaker was Prof Myles Allen from the University of Oxford. Prof Allen, a world renowned professor of geosystem science, has been credited with first demonstrating the need for net-zero carbon dioxide emissions to stop global warming. He was also the lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) special report on 1.5 degrees.
His message to farmers and policymakers is equally relevant across the island of Ireland: climate policy must be refocused on warming outcomes in line with the Paris agreement. He describes the current focus on carbon dioxide equivalents as “flawed” when calculating the impact of agriculture on global warming.
