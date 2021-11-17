As the dust settles on COP26, there are a number of key lessons. At international level, despite recognising the urgent need to reduce emissions, the importance of protecting national interests and the global competitiveness of key export sectors remains the top priority for world leaders.
Unfortunately, one of the most noticeable exceptions to this was the Irish Government. Throughout COP26, we saw little concern from within Government as to the impact of climate mitigation strategies on the global competitiveness of our agri-food exports – worth over €13bn per annum and safeguarding more than 170,000 rural jobs.
