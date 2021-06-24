Colm Markey MEP is hopeful that a deal can be struck on CAP in the coming days after almost three years of negotiations. / Donal O'Leary

An effective conclusion to the reformed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is needed in the coming days, according to Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey.

Negotiations resumed on Thursday in Brussels after discussions last month ended without agreement.

A meeting of agriculture ministers is also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“I’m hopeful that a deal can be struck on CAP in the coming days after almost three years of negotiations,” the midlands-north-west MEP said.

"We need an effective conclusion on an agreement that delivers for Irish farmers and meets our environmental obligations.

“It’s crucial that talks wrap up before the end of the Portuguese presidency of the council of the EU on Wednesday, otherwise a new team of negotiators will be required, which could lead to even more delays.”

Cautious optimism

Markey believes compromises are close on some of the main sticking points.

“We know from Parliament negotiators that 80% to 90% of the content has already been agreed and compromises are close on outstanding issues,” he said.

“Farmers are willing to play their part when it comes to addressing environmental challenges, but must be rewarded for their efforts.

“We also need to get a deal over the line so we can concentrate on drafting CAP strategic plans on national level. I am cautiously optimistic that we can get a result during this week’s talks.”