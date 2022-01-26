Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that he will monitor the fertiliser price situation closely over coming months.

The Minister also stated that 2022 would be an important year for the efficient use of organic fertilisers, due to higher costs.

He added that he was confident that supply concerns have been eased but acknowledged the challenges facing farmers with higher prices.

“As we start the year off, I think the number one priority, my number one [piece of] advice for farmers across the country is to plan in relation to the use of organic fertiliser, to engage with neighboring farmers who may have it and those in the poultry sector, for example – here in Cavan-Monaghan – and also the the pig sector across the country, to utilise the organic fertiliser that is available,” he said.

Efficient slurry use

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the launch of the Teagasc Soils, Nutrient and Fertliser campaign at Teagasc Ballyhaise, he stated that the efficient use of organic manures could help protect grass growth from the drop in chemical fertilisers.

“It’s going to be doubly important this year to make sure we make the most use possible of organic fertiliser and of how we manage our story and how we utilise it.

“Over the course of this year, a lot can be done to mitigate the impact of fertiliser prices.

“It is very much a necessity this year because of the cost impact of fertiliser,” he said.

He added that although the fertiliser supply situation has somewhat eased, prices were less so.

Campaign

In October, the minister asked Teagasc to lay out a “credible roadmap” to assist farmers in the short term as well as offering a long-term solution in the move to reduced our dependency on chemical fertiliser.

The campaign is aimed at assisting farmers to address the challenge of maintaining farm output while dealing with rising costs and fertiliser availability.

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Teagasc are urging farmers to focus on nutrient management planning, optimisation of soil fertility, using organic manures strategically and increasing clover in swards, all balanced with prudent fertiliser usage.”

A total of 20 factsheets have been compiled by Teagasc to provide the latest advice on fertiliser to farmers for the campaign.

Readers can access them here.

