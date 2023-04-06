The amount of effluent seeping from bales will be the key determinant of how high farmers will be permitted to stack their fodder, a local authority official has said.

While haylage bales are permitted to be stacked more than two high, farmers can’t simply call all bales haylage, Wexford County Council agricultural scientist Eoin Kinsella has said.

Speaking to Wexford IFA’s executive meeting recently, Kinsella said: “The rule is you should not stack silage bales more than two high. You are allowed to stack haylage bales higher than that.”

When asked what defined haylage, Kinsella explained: “If you have bales stacked more than two high, and there’s runoff coming from them, then it isn’t haylage, and you will have a problem.”

Kinsella also warned that the closed season for slurry spreading could be extended in the future as farmers continue to breach the rules.

“Will we see Wexford going from a 16-week storage period to 20-22 weeks? We don’t know,” he added.

Kinsella also reminded farmers of the need to understand and observe new regulations around slurry spreading.

“We’re still seeing a significant amount of pig slurry being spread by splash plate,” he said. “From the first of January 2023, low-emission slurry spreading was required for all pig slurry.”

Similarly, he warned of the requirement that all slurry applied to tillage ground must be applied by low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment.

Ever-changing regulations

One Wexford farmer present spoke about the effect of ever-changing environmental regulations on farmers.

“What happens on a farm affects the farmer, his family, their income and his mental health,” he pointed out. “What happens in county councils or Department of Agriculture offices does not affect employees or their families in the same way.”

“The consequences of environmental regulations on our families will affect the food they buy, the holidays they take, the houses they live in. We are the only people in society that are digging into our own pockets to solve the problems of the environment,” he maintained.