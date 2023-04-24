A knowledge transfer event for egg producers will take place on Tuesday 25 April in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 11am to 4pm.

Teagasc, in collaboration with IFA and St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team, are the organisers of the event.

Given the challenges for egg producers such as cost pressures and the worry of disease outbreaks like avian influenza, the event will be an opportunity for egg producers to meet, ask questions and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like for producers.

Increases

“While increases have been achieved from the marketplace, and IFA ran a strong campaign to achieve them, the cost of production remains a challenge for producers, with feed costs remaining at a high level,” national poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam said.

The event is aimed at primary egg producers, to provide up-to-date and timely technical information. It will allow the producers to meet with key stakeholders, DAFM staff and fellow producers.

“The presentations will include the recent EFSA welfare update, heat stress and red mite management; nutrition; and energy. Richard Jackson from the St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team UK is to discuss the lessons learned from the AI outbreak in 2022,” said Rebecca Tierney, Teagasc poultry advisor.

On the day, relevant companies will be present in the exhibition hall, giving the attendees the chance to meet and discuss the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, and to look at some new options for their units.

IFA Solar will also attend to update growers on the partnership with Bord Gais.