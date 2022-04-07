Poultry farmers gather outside Annalitten Eggs in Co Monaghan to protest.

Egg producers are gathered in protest outside Annalitten Eggs in Co Monaghan in a bid to secure a price increase which was given to suppliers, but has yet to be passed back to farmers.

The supply chain, in which the primary producer is key, is broken, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national poultry committee vice-chair Brendan Soden said.

"Farmers acknowledge that most supermarkets have listened to their concerns and have passed back increases to their suppliers, which in turn should be passed on to farmers.

"However, this hasn’t happened,” he said.

This situation is very difficult for farmers who have been highlighting since November their need for 2c per egg and 15c per chicken price rises to recover costs.

Campaign

"The money which egg producers have been campaigning for, along with chicken producers and pig farmers, is not to boost farmers’ profits, it’s to recover their spiralling costs, to pay feed mills, to pay for pullets and the massive increase in energy costs,” he said.

In a time where food security is high on the agenda, these companies are acting in a manner which will force family farms out of business, leaving shelves empty, Soden said, adding that this is already happening in the UK.

"We have worked closely with Teagasc and research has shown that the egg producers’ margin is a mere 1c per dozen," he said.

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said chicken growers are also finding themselves in a similar situation, failing to recover their increasing costs from the supply chain.

“Farmers want to continue supplying quality egg and chicken to Irish consumers, but this is looking highly unlikely unless their costs are recovered,” he said.