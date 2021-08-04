Egmont Agri, the Irish importer and distributor for brands such as Samasz and Metal Fach equipment, has just appointed WR Shaw and Bernard Byrne Combines as two dealers for the Polish-built range of machinery.

WR Shaw is set to offer the range of equipment at its Tullamore depot in Co Offaly and at the recently acquired Lyons and Burton depot at Kilcock, Co Kildare.

Meanwhile, the appointment marks a new venture into machinery sales for Wexford-based machinery breaker and parts distributor Bernard Byrne Combines.

The two appointments tally Egmont Agri’s dealer network in Ireland to eight dealers.