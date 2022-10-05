Egmont Agri, the Irish importer and distributor for brands such as Samasz, Metal Fach, Agrex and Agromasz equipment, was recently awarded several prestigious awards at the AGRO Show in Bednary, Poland.

Samasz presented the Cork-based dealership with the leader of marketing activities, the highest sales of large forage machinery for seasons 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 and the highest sales increase for seasons 2020/2021 and 2021/2022.

Timmy O' Brien.

Egmont Agri is a family-run business, headed up by Timmy O’Brien. Starting off as a contracting business many years ago, Egmont Agri was formed in 2011. In 2014, it first began importing Samasz equipment as a trial, and once happy with its build quality, began retailing it in Ireland in 2015. Since establishing the business, the O’Brien family have built its dealer network in Ireland to eight dealers.