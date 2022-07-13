Viastar, the Co Meath-based live exporting firm, has secured a contract to export 4,000 bulls to Egypt.
The contract, which is for bulls weighing between 200kg and 400kg will focus on Hereford, Aberdeen Angus and plainer continental weanlings.
