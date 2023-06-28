Factories have been operating at close to peak processing capacity over the last week to fill orders for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha, which takes place from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July.
Last week’s throughput was recorded at 70,071 head, an increase of almost 17,000 sheep on the previous week.
