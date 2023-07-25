Martin McLaughlin, Rachel Gallagher, Mena McCloskey, David Power, judge Louise Davies Nash, Kevin McDermott, Declan McLaughlin and Sean Gilbert with the all-Ireland winners at the inaugural Dutch Spotted all-Ireland awards in Clonmel. \ Alfie Shaw

Originating in the Netherlands over 200 years ago, the Dutch Spotted breed eventually made its way to Ireland back in 2016. Although the breed is a relatively new phenomenon in this country, there are currently 75 Irish breeders out of only approximately 1,000 breeders in Europe.

The Dutch Spotted’s good temperament and ease of management makes them an ideal choice for any pedigree or commercial sheep breeder, which may be just some of the reasons why they are growing so fast in popularity.

The 2 July 2023 marked a special day for the Irish Dutch Spotted Sheep Association when it held its inaugural all-Ireland championships at Clonmel Show in Co Tipperary.

Coose Garfield from Ronan Tuohy’s newly established flock sold for the top price price of the sale at €4,000. This February-born ram lamb is sired by imported sire Dutch Destroyer 2081685 and was purchased by Donegal breeder, Kevin McDermott. \ Alfie Shaw

Breeders travelled the length and breadth of the country, from Kerry, Tipperary, Wexford, Monaghan and Donegal, with many travelling through the night in a bid to secure the first all-Ireland championship titles. The classes were well supported and the association welcomed Louise Davies Nash from the Merryboro flock in south Wales to officiate over the day’s events.

A landslide victory for Co Donegal breeders saw all eight of the all-Ireland titles go to the forgotten county.

Titles

The female championship and the overall Dutch Spotted championships title was awarded to Kevin McDermott with his shearling ewe. The reserve female championship was awarded to Dwayne Shiels and his ewe lamb.

In the male section, Kevin McDermott also scooped the champion and reserve champion title with his shearling ram and early ram lamb, respectively.

Donegal breeder Rachel Gallagher also scooped first prizes with her aged ewe and junior ewe lamb.

Taking it one step further, McDermott’s male and female champion stood among the other sheep champions on the day in the national sheep breeders interbreed championship, where judge Malachy McNeel tapped forward his shearling ewe as the interbreed champion of the show.

Carnaross Elite Dutch Spotted sale

On Friday evening, 14 July, the Irish Dutch Spotted Sheep Association held its elite sale in Carnaross Mart, which boasted a strong entry of 42 rams and 32 females.

In the pre-sale show, the champion spot was awarded to Gareth Kelly’s shearling ewe, Hillhouse Faye. Faye is sired by Carlaustan Extrovert and is out of Diamond Emilia. Faye sold for €3,200 on the day.

Top price

The top price of the sale was secured by Ronan Touhy of the newly established Coose flock from Whitegate, Co Clare, when Coose Garfield sold for €4,000.

Garfield was the first Dutch Spotted the Banner man ever brought forward for sale and what an entrance he and Garfield made.