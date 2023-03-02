Some of the sextuplet lambs born on the farm of Antaine Ó'Cuinn this week.

An eight-year-old Bluefaced Leicester ewe has had sextuplet lambs in Co Cavan.

The six lambs, born on Saturday 25 February, include a ram and five ewes and all are doing well. They are all pedigree Bluefaced Leicesters.

They were born on the farm of Antaine Ó’Cuinn, outside Virginia, Co Cavan.

Ó’Cuinn, who has about 25 sheep in total, also had a younger ewe, a three-year-old Bluefaced Leicester second lamber, deliver quintuplets the previous Wednesday night.

The quintuplets, a ram and four ewes, are out of a pedigree Rouge ram.

Neither ewe was scanned nor were the ewes sponged, with the multiples coming as a major “surprise” to the Cavan farmer, although he thought both were carrying more than twins.

Delivery

Ó’Cuinn described how the quintuplet ewe delivered all five lambs herself.

She now has three left to rear herself and the two other lambs of the five have been cross-fostered on to single ewes.

Unfortunately, the eight-year-old sextuplet ewe, who previously had quintuplets, has struggled since Saturday’s delivery.

She is being hand fed and is receiving calcium and antibiotics, said Ó’Cuinn.

The lambs are being kept under a red light until they get strong enough, says the farmer.

“She has no milk and can’t rear any of her own lambs. They’re like lambs that are an hour and a half old, but they’re still alive and staying going,” he said.

As many as five ewes - three foster ewes and two with singles - are now involved in rearing the six lambs.

Future flock

“We’re going to keep all the females together. They’ll be a nice future flock.

“The [sextuplet] ewe will go into retirement and we’ll sell the pedigree ram lamb at the breed show and sale,” said Ó’Cuinn.

