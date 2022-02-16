Grant aid will only be provided for buildings that are used for agricultural purposes.

The closing date for applications for the 2022 Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme (GLAS) Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme is approaching fast on Tuesday 22 February at 5pm.

The scheme, which opened on 20 January 2022, funds the conservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value that are seen to contribute to our rural landscape.

The Heritage Council manages the scheme on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and it is open to applicants in GLAS.

Funding of €1.25m has been allocated in 2021 under the Rural Development Programme.

Grant aid is payable at up to 75% of the cost of the project with a minimum grant of €4,000 and maximum grant of €25,000.

The Heritage Council is targeting funding 70 to 80 projects in 2022.

Application process

Applications for funding must be submitted via the Heritage Council’s online grants system portal at www.heritagecouncil.ie. There is no facility to submit hardcopy applications.

Farmers are advised to leave sufficient time to submit an application with the deadline time of 5pm on 22 February not open to change.

An adviser can act on behalf of an applicant but the application system is not set up to allow agents to submit numerous applications and therefore advisers must generate a unique login relevant to each project proposal submitted.

Applicants who have already received funding under the scheme can apply again as long as they have not exceeded the grant aid ceiling of €25,000. If the application is successful, the maximum funding available is the balance remaining from the maximum grant aid level of €25,000.

Eligible buildings

The first aspect to consider is that for buildings to be deemed eligible, they must have been built before 1960.

There are then three aspects to consider – what role the building plays in the landscape where it is located, the heritage value of the building and finally that the building is used for agricultural purposes. Examples include stables used to house animals or sheds used to store forage or agricultural equipment.

For example, each year there are numerous queries regarding old buildings being revamped for projects such as farm shops, farm tours, etc.

Such developments are not eligible under this scheme but may be suitable for funding under other schemes such as LEADER funding.

The proposed projects will be judged by a team with extensive experience and each one will get a thorough assessment.

Proposed plans and costs

Applications to the scheme should outline what work is planned, if successful. Applications should ideally detail costings but this is not vital at the application stage as the application signifies an expression of interest.

However, if an application is shortlisted for funding, then the cost of the proposed works must be provided at this stage.

There is also no obligation to engage the services of a conservation consultant at the application stage. Doing so can assist with an application and provide advice on the scale of works required but this is a decision for the applicant to make. If an application is successful then the services of a conservation consultant must be availed of.