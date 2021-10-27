The prototype system on display at EIMA scooped first prize in the shows Technical Innovation Contest.

When sowing on slopes or undulating terrain, a typical fixed distributor head will naturally follow the ground contours with the seed drill.

However, Italian-based cultivation equipment manufacturer Alpego has outlined that this runs the risk of irregular seed distribution, as more seed is allocated to lower outlets.

In an attempt to overcome this, the manufacturer showcased a prototype solution at EIMA last week.

Known as Horizon, it is an electromechanical self-aligning distribution head for pneumatic seeders. It is designed to keep the distribution head horizontal, independently from the field terrain.

Alpego explained that by constantly keeping the distribution head horizontal, it helps eliminate the risk of underdosing or overdosing seed/fertiliser. The prototype system on display at EIMA scooped first prize in the show’s Technical Innovation Contest.

A spokesperson for the brand said that Alpego is planning to eventually attach the feature to all its pneumatic seed drills. It is understood the system will also available as a retrofit.

