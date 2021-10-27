Capable of churning out 170hp, the tractor weighs in at 4,500kg.

As the name suggests, BM Tractors is an Italian manufacturer of multipurpose tractors for farm and industrial use. Depending on the desired use, the tractor comes with one of three specifications – farm, forestry or municipal.

The latest version now meets the Stage V emissions standards with thanks to a four-cylinder Iveco engine. Capable of churning out 170hp, the tractor weighs in at 4,500kg and also has a 4,500kg lift capacity. It features a hydrostatic drive with a variable displacement pump.

The machine is operated with a joystick which enables a continuous variation from 0 to 40 km/h, with automatic downshifting possible

One of the unique features of this outfit is that by pulling a lever, the operator can rotate the driving seat and the relevant controls by 180°, allowing him/her to always be facing their work.

The steering system is another unique selling point. It has three different modes – front steering, rear steering and four-wheel steering. Similar to any tractor, it comes with a wide range of optional extras such as front links and PTO. It has a list price of €130,000 plus VAT.