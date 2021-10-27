As the name suggests, BM Tractors is an Italian manufacturer of multipurpose tractors for farm and industrial use. Depending on the desired use, the tractor comes with one of three specifications – farm, forestry or municipal.
The latest version now meets the Stage V emissions standards with thanks to a four-cylinder Iveco engine. Capable of churning out 170hp, the tractor weighs in at 4,500kg and also has a 4,500kg lift capacity. It features a hydrostatic drive with a variable displacement pump.
The machine is operated with a joystick which enables a continuous variation from 0 to 40 km/h, with automatic downshifting possible
One of the unique features of this outfit is that by pulling a lever, the operator can rotate the driving seat and the relevant controls by 180°, allowing him/her to always be facing their work.
The steering system is another unique selling point. It has three different modes – front steering, rear steering and four-wheel steering. Similar to any tractor, it comes with a wide range of optional extras such as front links and PTO. It has a list price of €130,000 plus VAT.
SHARING OPTIONS: