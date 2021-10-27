The Corvus Terrain DX4 UTV caught the attention of many given that it was one of the brand’s first international show appearances. The Spanish company has only been building UTVs since 2018 and so happens to offer the only European built UTV on the market.

Currently there is only one model intended for agricultural use. It is offered in five different specification levels. The main differences include electric power steering (EPS), an enclosed cab and an enclosed cab with air conditioning.

All variants are powered with a 24hp three-cylinder Yanmar engine and a two-speed belt-driven CVT transmission.

The DX4 model is equipped with 4wd and a rear differential lock.

The independent double wishbone suspension provides 287mm of travel. Towing capacity is 907kg while rear cargo deck capacity is 450kg.

This flagship model was equipped with the fully enclosed cab with air conditioning and cab heater. Pricing for the 4wd model starts at €15,549 plus VAT.