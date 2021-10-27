The T70, T80 and T90 pivot steer loaders range from 115hp to 153hp with lift capacities ranging from 3,000kg to 4,100kg.

Keeping up with its Italian counterparts, Dieci showcased a number of product updates at EIMA.

Although no new models were introduced, a number of machines have benefitted from updates in terms of comfort and control features.

Updates to the T70, T80 and T90 pivot-steer loaders are quite subtle from the exterior.

The bonnet has been redesigned to improve accessibility according to Dieci.

However, inside the cab is where the majority of updates lie.

These include a completely new control arm which is integrated into the seat, improved air conditioning and soundproofing.

Operator legroom has been increased and a redesigned dashboard and a new monitor have been added.

Pre-programmed boom functions including bucket shake, memory settings and a floating feature have been introduced.

Flow sharing which allows multiple boom movements at once has been improved.

Finally, gear shifts can now be made on the move while an uphill braking feature has also been added.