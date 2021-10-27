The Italian manufacturer Faresin launched its FS 7.32 Compact at EIMA last week, claiming to be the first of the new range to arrive.

It offers a lift capacity of 3.2t and a maximum lift height of 7.1m. There are five Deutz engine options available ranging from 74hp to 134hp with the flagship being the 3.6l 134hp four-cylinder Stage V block.

Two transmission options are available, a single-speed 30km/h option and an Ecodrive hydrostatic 40km/h unit.

Models can either be supplied with a 45% self-locking differential or a 100% hydraulically operated differential lock. An AutoStop function automatically shuts down the engine once the driver has left the seat.

In terms of hydraulics, it claims flowrates from 120 to 180l/min depending on setup. The FS 7.32 offers a 2.95m wheel base and Low Cab option which measures 2.06m to the top of the cab.

The new handler benefits from other updates including a more modern livery and a revised cab which now features an air seat and a 7in touchscreen terminal.

An LED lighting package is also included.