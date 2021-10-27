The unit can double swath, whereby the outer two rotors on each side both form one swath.

Fiorini U&G is a small Italian manufacturer of rakes. The manufacturer builds its machines (3.2m-10.50m) with the capability of both raking in and spreading out swaths.

However, in particular it was the manufacturer’s Super Big 1000 model that caught our eye at the show.

In addition to the central swath operation (what we operate in Ireland), the unit can double-swath (10.5m working width), whereby the outer two rotors on each side both form one swath. With contractors always looking to push the efficiency of their operations, but a twin rotor rake realistically being the cut off for a baler, could this be the ideal fit for a baling contractor?

The unit can also cam spread, which is essentially shaking out the swaths of grass. It also works as a typical four-rotor rake, with all four rotors producing one large swath. The outer two rotors on each side are telescopic. Once contracted, both rotors fold upwards and turn 180°, offering a low road transport height (3.6m or 11.8ft). The machine sources power from the tractor’s PTO which in turn drives a hydraulic pump – thus only one PTO shaft is used. The unit features its own 130l oil reservoir.

It’s evident a lot of thought went into designing the machine and the concept is great. However, an increased working width for double swathing and a stronger build would be needed for Irish conditions. The unit has a list price of €40,000 plus VAT.

