EIMA marked the first major show appearance for Manitou’s new flagship model in its NewAg XL telehandler range- the MLT 961-160 V+L.

The new handler is powered by a Stage V four-cylinder 156hp Yanmar engine.

Manitou says the new engine delivers 10% more power, has a torque increase of 50% and is 10% more fuel efficient than the previous MLT 961 version.

Designed for agricultural applications, the French manufacturer says the telehandler can handle loads of up to 6t to a lifting height of 9m. The unit is fitted with a CVT M-Vario Plus transmission. Operators have the choice of two modes with a maximum speed of 40km/h.

Comfort mode provides a smooth ride for more precision, while dynamic mode generates faster acceleration. A JSM Autopower function allows the operator to control engine speed directly with the joystick, without using the accelerator pedal or the manual accelerator.

Manitou claims drawbar pull is up by over 30% compared with the previous model, while hydraulic flow is increased to 200l/min.

With a view to increasing visibility, the cab has been repositioned slightly higher.