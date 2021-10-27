EIMA marked the first public appearance of the finalised 44kW (60hp) and 66kW (90hp) electric e-Worker models.

The Merlo group showcased its new all-electric e-Worker telehandlers at EIMA, marking the first public appearance of the finalised models.

Branded as Generation 0, the e-Worker is the result of years of research into an alternative solution to combustion engines, which now boasts zero emissions, noise and use of fossil fuels.

The range features two models (25.5-60 and 25.5-90), both of which will lift 2,500kg and feature a maximum lifting height of 4.8m.

The 25.5-60 is two-wheel drive and features a turning circle of 2,850mm. Meanwhile, the 25.5-90 is four-wheel drive, and will be the model aimed towards agriculture.

Energy is stored in 960Ah capacity lead acid batteries which run at 48V. The Italian manufacturer claims that this will suffice for a typical eight-hour shift.

The 2WD version features three electric motors (two to drive the front wheels and one for hydraulics). They feature a combined output of 44kW (60hp), while the 4WD has an extra motor for the rear axle, taking its output to 66kW (90hp). The price list has not yet been released but it is expected to be known shortly.

