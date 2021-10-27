The new T5 ranges feature a new 3.6l, FPT four-cylinder engine that delivers higher power and torque.

New Holland launched its latest Stage V T5 Utility and T5 Electro Command tractor ranges with power upgrades. The new T5 tractors cover the multipurpose tractor segment from 80hp to 120hp. They feature a new 3.6l, FPT four-cylinder engine that delivers higher power and torque.

The new T5 Utility range delivers 5hp more and 10% more torque, with max torque now 1,300rpm. It offers increased operator comfort thanks to the new VisionView cab which features increased glass surface area and a slim pillar frame with a wide roof hatch. The T5 Utility tractors now have a rear lift capacity of up to 4,400 kg.

The T5 Electro Command has also received a power increase on the models at the lower end of the range, as well as a 5% torque increase on all models. Maximum torque is now reached at 1,300rpm, while the fuel tank capacity has been increased to 174l.

The three models in the range (101hp, 110hp and 117hp) feature the semi powershift Electro Command transmission with four steps 16 forward and 16 reverse gears, offering clutchless gear changes and the optional Auto Mode for automatic gear shifting.

The T5 Electro Command benefits from front axle suspension and can be paired with cab suspension. It utilises the same cab as the T5 Utility.