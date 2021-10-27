The manufacturer is continuing to use FPT engines to meet the latest Stage V emission standards.

The X7 SWB range now comprises the 4.5l four-cylinder X7.417 (165hp) and X7.418 (175hp), while the 6.7l six-cylinder format features the X7.617 (165hp) and X7.618 (175hp). The manufacturer is continuing to use FPT engines to meet the latest Stage V emission standards.

All four models are equipped with the P6-Drive (30f x 15R) powershift transmission, while the X7.418 and the X7.618 are both available with a continuously variable four-stage VT-Drive transmission.

In terms of appearance, changes have been made to the 3,500kg front linkage which improves design and visibility. A new sharp looking one-piece bonnet can now open right through to 90°.

Four-cylinder variants offer a 2.65m wheelbase, while the larger six-pot models sit at 2.76m. A 123l/min closed-centre hydraulic pump is fitted as standard and can handle up to eight spool valves, while a larger 160l/min pump is available as an option.

The cab features 12 LED lights for 360° visibility, while the 12in touchscreen terminal features a new menu for faster operation.

With a maximum rear lift capacity of 9,300kg, other options include front axle suspension and mechanical or semi-active electronically controlled cab suspension.