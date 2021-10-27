EIMA is a home show for the Italian-manufactured Landini tractors. Argo Tractors showcased Landini’s new Stage V 5 series at the event.

Three models are available (5-100, 5-110 and the 5-120), all of which are powered by FPT four-cylinder, 3.6l engines.

The models deliver power outputs of 95hp, 102hp and 115hp respectively.

The FPT engine uses EGR/DOC/DPF and SCR technology to meet latest emissions regulations.

There are eight transmission configurations available, starting from the four-speed 12 forward + 12 reverse with mechanical reverse shuttle to the T-Tronic 48 forward + 16 reverse with Hi-Medium-Low, hydraulic reverse shuttle, creeper and, in this case, the Park Lock function is also available.

The new hydraulic circuit has a flow rate of up to 82l/min for services and 32 for steering, as well as 35l of oil that can be extracted for tipping trailers.

Up to six hydraulic spools are available – three mechanical, one electric and, optionally, two mid-mounted for the front hitch and loader (can be combined).

There are three types of rear hitch – mechanical, mechanical with ELS system (Ergonomic Lift System) and electronic. The cab can be rigid or mechanically suspended on two points.

The front axle can also be suspended.