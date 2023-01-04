Sparks are likely to fly in the home of the Electric Picnic when a 156ac grazing farm near Stradbally is leased by auction next month.

A raft of dairy farmers from across Laois, south Kildare and north Kilkenny are expected to dominate the bidding for the farm, which is being let as a single unit for the first time.

Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the property at Raheennahown, Stradbally, has attracted considerable dairy farmer interest.

He said the farm, which will be auctioned on Friday, 3 February, is likely to make between €400/ac and €500/ac.

The holding is located five miles from Stradbally, seven miles from Athy, 12 miles from Portlaoise, and 13 miles from both Carlow and Castlecomer.

Coogan described the farm as excellent quality grazing ground which is all in one block. He said the size of the farm had prompted a lot of enquiries from dairy farmers within a 10-mile radius.

Dairy farmers are dominating the land leasing market of late. The heightened demand for land is being driven by changes to the Nitrates Action Programme which will cut stocking rates on most intensive units.