It is understood emission reduction measures proposed by the Food Vision dairy group will be included in climate action plan 2023.

Minister Eamon Ryan this week rowed back on the Government’s target of getting 1m electric cars on Ireland’s roads by 2030, saying that “it’s more systemic change we need. If we just replace every car with another type of car, the system wouldn’t work, it would gridlock”.

“We made ourselves dependent on imported fossil fuels with the system we have at the minute.

“We can’t replace that by being dependent on other rare earth metals and we need to be clever to use less, create a circular economy, increase our own prosperity in that way.”

His comments on RTÉ Radio 1 come as the Government prepares a new climate action plan for 2023.

The new plan, Minister Ryan said, will feature “very specific, very concrete, real backed-up by law measures”.

The document, to be published before Christmas, is expected to include measures for all sectors, including agriculture, to meet their now legally binding carbon emissions ceilings.

It is expected that the proposals of the Food Vision dairy, beef and sheep groups, such as stock reduction schemes and earlier slaughtering ages, will be incorporated into the 2023 climate action plan.

“It’s those sorts of measures, where we get additional revenue to farmers, from anaerobic digestion, reducing the use of fertiliser, saving farmers money, that have to deliver,” said Minister Ryan.

