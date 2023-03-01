There is no funding for keeping lively Limousins in line, The Dealer was disappointed to hear this week.

I almost did a double take this week when I heard the news that there was grants of up to €20,000 for the electrification of limousines.

Naturally, the first thing that came to my mind was new TAMS funding for electric fences to keep my Limousins in line and I thought “How smart of the Department to think of my lively red heifers.”

I was duly disappointed when I grasped that it wasn’t funding for electric fences but instead funding for limousine, taxi and hackney drivers to receive a grant to switch to electric vehicles.