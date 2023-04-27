The PSNI responded to the scene on Tuesday night.

Eleven sheep were killed on Tuesday night after a car crashed into them on a public road in Armagh, the PSNI have confirmed.

The incident, which occurred on the Gosford Road in Markethill, also saw a further sheep injured.

PSNI confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they received a report about the collision shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was not injured during the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Following the collision, a man aged in his 30s was issued with a community resolution notice for the offence of allowing an animal to wander.

Investigation

Community resolution is an informal non-statutory disposal used by the PSNI for dealing with less serious crime and anti-social behaviour where the offender accepts responsibility.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

