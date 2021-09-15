The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society held its first ever national show in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon on Saturday 11 September.

National finals are an important shop window for breeders to display their progeny to prospective purchasers and these events have been missed by breeders over the last 18 months.

Carlow breeder Martin Kelly of Ricketstown Shorthorns took home the overall female champion of the show title.

Reserve male champion bred and exhibited by Noel and Lisa Cregg, Galway.

His 2015-born Balgay Happy Heathermaid 2P took first prize in the all-Ireland cow class and went on to take the overall female championship.

Happy Heathermaid, by Glenisla Zetor and out of Balgay Hopeful Heathermaid, was shown along with her January-born bull calf Ricketstwon Red Ranger by Hildaland Laird.

Taking the overall reserve spot in the female section was Glannaven Flame exhibited by the Flatley family from Mayo. This December 2020-born heifer is by Hussar of Upsall and out of Clashgad Daisy 2nd.

Taking the overall championship in the male section was senior bull Westmore Merlin from Galway breeder Tommy Staunton. This 2018-born bull was sired by Millerston Dolomite and is out of Westmoor Diamond.

First-prizewinner in the 2019-born heifer class went to Martin Kelly, Carlow

Galway breeders Noel and Lisa Cregg took the reserve male title with their January 2020-born bull Crega Supreme, sired by Crega Phoenix and out of Lickeen Rose. Supreme had earlier placed first in the all-Ireland junior bull class.

First prize in the spring 2019-born heifer class went to Ricketstown Ariel 264. This February 2019-born heifer is by Sprys Patents Ace G38.

Tommy Staunton was next up in Class 3, best heifer born between 1 January and 31 August 2020. His January 2020-born heifer is by Tintrim Power.

Winner of the autumn-born bull class Caramba Poser from Tommy Staunton, Galway.

Staunton also picked up a red rosette for his October-born bull calf Caramba Poser by Westmoor Merlin in the autumn-born bull calf class.

Oliver Brennan took first place in the spring 2021-born bull calf class with his March-born bull calf Walshetown Cian by Drs Super Mario 42E.

First in the January- to March 2021-born heifer calf class went to Martin Kelly for his January-born heifer calf Ricketstown Phantasy Rose by Hildaland Laird.

First-prizewinner in the youngest heifer calf class went to local breeder Alan Gibbons for his May 2021-born heifer Slievebawn Snowy by Clonina Explorer 300.

Tommy Staunton’s Caramba herd also picked off a red rosette in the pairs class.

Judge for the day was Scotsman Bobby Landers, who breeds Shorthorns under the famous Cairnsmore prefix.

Reserve champion female went to the Flatley family from Co Mayo for their December 2020-born heifer Glannaven Flame.

With over 100 entries, Bobby had a difficult task to pick out the winners. He said: “I was really impressed at the level of quality on display. There were some really super animals that would stand in with the best in any country.

First prize in the young bull calf class went to Alan Gibbons, Roscommon.

First prize in the maiden heifer class went to Tommy Staunton, Galway.

First prize in the January- to March-born bull calf class went to Oliver Brennan for his bull calf Walshetown Cian.