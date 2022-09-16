This year’s Charolais national calf show will take place in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, on Staurday 24 September.

There have been over 200 calves entered for this year’s show, which according to Irish Charolais breed secretary Nevin McKiernan is the biggest entry in a number of years.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Nevin said: “We’re delighted with the entries. There have been some very big calf classes at summer shows around the country and we had a great show of calves at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore so we’re expecting a big turnout in Elphin.

“The Charolais national calf show is a great way for smaller breeders to display their stock and it’s often some of these smaller breeders who are at the top of the line at the calf show. “

There are 21 classes which will culminate into six National championships. Judging will begin at 10.30am and will take place in two rings on the day. The judging proceedings will be streamed live on www.charolais.ie.

Overall Charolais Champion, Goldstar Pepite, with owner Martin Ryan.

There is €11,500 in prize money up for grabs, with Greenvale Animal Feeds being the main sponsor on the day. There will be a draw for all exhibitors showing on the day for 15 vouchers each worth €100 which can be redeemed through the purchase of Irish Charolais Cattle Society semen.

It’s gearing up to be a busy autumn/winter period for the society, with three pedigree sales planned over the next few months.

Nicole Watts, Ballina, Ballyglunin, Tuam, Co Galway, gives her bull calf Sagesse Sidney a kiss before competing in the Young Handler class at Tullamore Show. \Donal O'Leary

A show and sale of Charolais bulls will take place in Tullamore Mart on Saturday 5 November. An elite heifer sale will also take place in Tullamore Mart on Saturday 12 November. The now famous Christmas Cracker show and sale of Charolais bulls will take place on Saturday 3 December in Elphin Mart.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will also be sponsoring Charolais-cross shows and sales at a number of marts over the coming weeks. Please contact your local mart for class details.

