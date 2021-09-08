Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance; Peter Gohery, farm accident survivor and farm safety ambassador; Norma and Brian Rohan, founders of Embrace FARM; and Martin Moran, farm accident survivor at the launch of the Farm Family Draw. \ Brian Lougheed

Embrace FARM and the Irish Community Air Ambulance have formed a partnership to provide further supports to the farming community.

In the event of an emergency, rural communities can now avail of an air ambulance service.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM are asking the farming community to join their farm family draw for as little as €10/month.

This will allow the two organisations to expand their services and provide practical supports on top of the emotional support network they already provide to the farming community.

All monies donated as part of the monthly membership draw will be divided evenly among the charities.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was founded in 2019, with 15-16% of all tasks being farming related. Brian Rohan, founder of Embrace FARM, said this will be the difference between life and death as most accidents occur in rural areas, away from hospitals.

He urged people to support this rural community service which will be hugely beneficial to the farming community.

Membership can be paid for on a monthly, bi-annual or annual subscription. The draw will take place on the eighth of each month. First prize is €1,000, second prize €100.

Visit farmfamilydraw.ie or call 021-4190 999 for more information.