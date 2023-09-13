As Ireland’s only support network for farming families following sudden injury or death, Embrace FARM’s work has impacted the lives of over 400 farm families – shining a light in the dark during a time that can feel hopeless.

Its team of mentors who specialise in the areas of counselling, legal, financial and farm business, have worked with families to help them adjust.

Events such as its Annual Remembrance Service, Bereavement weekends and survivor support groups allows those affected to come together with those who understand, in an environment that is compassionate and non-judgemental.

If you, or someone you know might benefit from the work of Embrace FARM, you can reach them directly at 085 770 9966 or at info@embracefarm.com.

Alternatively, you can call into the Health and Safety Authority stand at this years’ National Ploughing Championships where you can find out more on the services Embrace Farm offers, including its Encircle Programme, which works in conjunction with Ifac, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention. See embracefarm.com.