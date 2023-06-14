Embrace Farm is a support network for farm families who have been impacted by farm accidents.

On Sunday 25 June, Embrace Farm will host its 10th annual ecumenical remembrance service to allow farming families share the names and memories of those injured or lost to sudden death. Over the past 10 years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community.

The event takes place in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, at 2pm.

The service will be live-streamed on embracefarm.com and replayed on RTÉ on Sunday 2 July also.

As with other years, the Embrace Farm team is calling on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service.

To add a loved one’s name to the list of names which will be called out at this year’s remembrance service, people are asked to call or WhatsApp 0857709966 or email info@embracefarm.com with name, county, year of death and a photograph if available.