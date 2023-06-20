There is always a large turnout for the Embrace Farm remembrance service in the Abbeyleix, Co Laois every year. \ Alf Harvey

The annual Embrace Farm annual ecumenical Remembrance Service will take place next Sunday, 25 June, in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, at 2pm.

The service, now in its 10th year, provides a place for farm families to remember the loved ones they have lost suddenly and to support those loved ones who have suffered injury within the farm family.

Reading of names

As part of the service, the names of those family members who have died suddenly will be read from the altar.

“We speak their names because they are a part of everything that we do, everything that we are.

“We speak their names because they are still and always will be, a part of us”, Embrace Farm organisers explain.

As with other years, the Embrace Farm team is calling on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service.

Below are the names of family members who will be remembered at the service.

A family member or close acquaintance to the deceased can send Embrace Farm the name of the person they wish to place on the list so they may be included in the roll call.

No matter how the person has died suddenly, the annual remembrance service commemorates everyone included on the day.

Once their name is placed on the list, it is there each year to be remembered.

If you would like to include someone you know please contact us on info@embracefarm.com or phone 085-7709966.