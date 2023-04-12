Embrace FARM is a support network for farm families who have been impacted by farm accidents.

Embrace FARM will hold a conference on its Encircle programme from 10am until 1pm on Thursday morning, 27 April, at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The conference, ‘Supporting farm families through loss’, will look at the impact of the Encircle programme on the farming community one year on from its launch.

The programme was set up by Embrace FARM in conjunction with operational group members IFAC, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention to support farm families in the aftermath of a sudden loss or injury on the family farm.

Attendance at the conference is free, but attendees must book a ticket in advance here.

Schedule

Proceedings at the Embrace farm event in Tullamore will run from 10am until 1pm, with former RTÉ broadcaster Ciaran Mullooly acting as MC.

Minister for Farmer Safety, Martin Heydon, will officially open the event and also chair a panel discussion: ‘Around the kitchen table.’

He will be joined by panellists Caroline Redmond, business mentor; David Leydon, IFAC; and Brian Holohan, a counsellor.

Minister for Farmer Safety Martin Heydon will officially open the Embrace FARM event. \ Fennell photography

The interactive conference has been designed to encourage participation from agri-businesses and will feature discussions on the continued services needed by farm families in the wake of a sudden farm death or injury.

A second panel discussion, ‘Continuing to meet their needs’, will be chaired by Liz Gavin, founder of Eur Digital Village. Panellists for this session will include Anne Kinsella, Teagasc; Amii McKeever, Irish Farmers Journal; and Teresa Roche, IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee.

The event will conclude with lunch for attendees at 1pm.

