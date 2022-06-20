Embrace FARM is a support network for farm families who have been impacted by farm accidents.

Embrace FARM, a support network for farm families who have been impacted by farm accidents, will host its ninth annual remembrance service this Sunday 26 June at 2pm at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The service will welcome families in person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This service has become an important date in the farming community calendar and is aimed at acknowledging those who have survived farm accidents, while remembering loved ones lost to sudden deaths and traumas on farms.

Roll call of names

Each year, a roll call of names is carried out as part of the service.

Embrace FARM is inviting the farming community to send in the details of a loved one who has died in a farm accident or sudden trauma on the farm.

Individuals or families should include the name, year of death and county of their loved one in an email to info@embracefarm.com or WhatsApp message to 085-770 9966.

The remembrance service will be livestreamed through the Embrace FARM website on Sunday and will be further broadcast on RTÉ 1 at 11am on Sunday 3 July 2022.