Tractors arranged after the memorial tractor run, which raised over €10,000 for Embrace FARM.

A tractor run was held on Sunday 11 July in remembrance of a Thomas Dunne of Kellystown, Slane. Dunne was a young person who lost his life tragically in a farming incident last year.

The run was held in aid of the registered charity Embrace FARM which offers support services to the families and friends of those affected by farming accidents.

Approximately 300 tractors, lorries, vintage cars and bikes attended the tractor run, which passed through the areas of Rathkenny, Slane, Tullyallen, Collon, Lobinstown and Grangegeeth. Many locals come to the event to watch, cheer and to donate to thye charity.

Farmers came from Meath, Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin and further afield to support the event.

In total, a sum of €10,989.60 was raised by the Thomas Dunne Tractor Run and all proceeds are going to Embrace FARM.

Kindness

"The kindness of neighbours and friends was abundant on the day, with the contribution of a field for parking, volunteer parking assistants, stewarts along the route, registration officers and raffle ticket sellers, as well as those making the tea and sandwiches," event organiser Paddy Meade commented.

"Furthermore, the local farming and business community showed their support by supplying ample prizes for a high quality raffle to assist in the raising of funds," Meade aded.

Slane Red Cross, An Garda Siochana and FBD Insurance assisted organisers in the planning of the tractor run.

The organisers hope that by raising awareness of the charity through the tractor run, they can help other farming families and communities in grieving for loved ones tragically lost through farm accidents.